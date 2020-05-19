Article
Corporate Finance

Corus Entertainment to sell Historia and Séries+ to Bell Media

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canadian media and broadcasting company Corus Entertainment is set to sell its speciality French-language channels Historia and Séries to Bell Media in a deal worth $200mn.

“As we reviewed our portfolio of assets this year, we determined that while Historia and Séries are excellent channels, they are not core to advancing Corus' strategic priorities at this time,” said Doug Murphy, President and CEO of Corus Entertainment.

“Furthermore, the increased financial flexibility this transaction provides will enable Corus to accelerate our transformation into an industry-leading integrated media and content company."

See also:

Despite the sale, the firm will remain an active contributor to the French-speaking broadcasting and production community of Quebec, largely with its Global Montreal, Télétoon and La chaîne Disney channels, in addition to its animation software company, Toon Boom.

The transaction is pending approval from the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commissions and Competition Bureau.

The announcement comes in the same week as the firm announcing a 15.7% rise in its quarterly profit, largely helped by greater advertising revenues.

The company reported its net income attributable to shareholders as $28.9mn, up from the $25mn recorded a year earlier.  

QuebecCorus EntertainmentHistoriaSéries+
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI