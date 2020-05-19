Costco expansion and the current state of Canada's wholesaler market

If you run an SME, you may be interested to know that Costco is aggressively speeding up its expansion in Canada. On its fourth quarter conference call with analysts, the US warehouse club company revealed that it will open seven new stores in the 2017 fiscal year.

Canadian members currently pay a $55 annual membership fee in order to shop at Costco. The first Canadian store geared to business customers is slated to open soon near Toronto.

Perhaps you’re not too keen on Costco, or simply want further options on where to shop wholesale in Canada. Either way, here’s a brief guide of the places you can look to kit out your Canadian SME.

The internet

It may sound obvious, but a simple Google search can help you find what you’re looking for. More specifically, the Canadian Company Capabilities database allows you to search through potential Canadian suppliers for free.

Alibaba.com is also good for sourcing wholesalers. Globally, the site offers over 2 million supplier storefronts.

Industry-related trade shows

Retail businesses often have trade shows. For example, The ABA Beauty Show in Montreal, gives manufacturers the chance to show their "innovative products, services and new techniques linked to the beauty industry". The Trade Shows News Network lists available tradeshows.

Industry-related associations

This National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Member Association List links to the websites of many different industry associations. It includes both American and Canadian organisations.

