Article
Corporate Finance

Costco expansion and the current state of Canada's wholesaler market

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

If you run an SME, you may be interested to know that Costco is aggressively speeding up its expansion in Canada. On its fourth quarter conference call with analysts, the US warehouse club company revealed that it will open seven new stores in the 2017 fiscal year.

Canadian members currently pay a $55 annual membership fee in order to shop at Costco. The first Canadian store geared to business customers is slated to open soon near Toronto.

Perhaps you’re not too keen on Costco, or simply want further options on where to shop wholesale in Canada. Either way, here’s a brief guide of the places you can look to kit out your Canadian SME.

The internet

It may sound obvious, but a simple Google search can help you find what you’re looking for. More specifically, the Canadian Company Capabilities database allows you to search through potential Canadian suppliers for free.  

Alibaba.com is also good for sourcing wholesalers. Globally, the site offers over 2 million supplier storefronts.

Industry-related trade shows

Retail businesses often have trade shows. For example, The ABA Beauty Show in Montreal, gives manufacturers the chance to show their "innovative products, services and new techniques linked to the beauty industry". The Trade Shows News Network lists available tradeshows.

Industry-related associations

This National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Member Association List links to the websites of many different industry associations. It includes both American and Canadian organisations.

 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the September 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

expansionwholesalersCostco
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI