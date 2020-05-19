Cyber Monday in Canada: What to expect

The weekend through from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday displays a whole host of exciting deals and offers to help kick off the Christmas shopping season with over 19.3 million Canadians expected to take part.

According to GlobalNews.ca, more than 1.2 million Canadians are expected to be ‘sick’ over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period with even more (6.4 million) planning on taking vacation days. For those people still having to work over the shopping period, a lot of malls, shopping centres and stores will be providing early and/or extended opening-hours for your convenience.

Last year, Canadians spent (on average) $140.81 on each credit or debit transaction according to Consolidated.

According to new research, 44 percent of Canadians that were surveyed said that they would spend one week making plans for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping trips. The average amount that consumers say they’ll be spending on November 25th is $347. 60 per cent of Canadians that were surveyed said that their main aim when they went shopping was to purchase electronic goods, with clothing and accessories coming in at a close second.

A huge number of shops and online retailers are taking part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales with some of the best deals including Amazons $100 off the FIFA 17 bundle edition of the Xbox One S 500GB Console, 40 percent off the Breville BES870XL Barista Expresso and savings of up to 30 percent on selected Acer products.

You can also find some good deals from Aldo. It is offering 20 percent off its regular styles and 50 percent off the styles that have been already reduced. You do not need a code for this sale.

Roots are also taking part in the Cyber Monday sales with 30 percent off its entire store. The company has been running a ‘6 Days, 6 Offers’ sale with todays (28th) sale offer being 40 percent off hats, scarves and gloves.

There is 40 percent off all products at Akola with no code required. It also offers free shipping with orders over $75.

Chinese Laundry has a sale on too, with 30 percent off across the whole site when you use the code ‘CYBERMONDAY’ at the checkout.

You can save 20 percent from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday from Mulberry & Grand when you use the code ‘FEATHER’ at checkout.

There are also big savings to be made on travel deals thanks to Skyscanner such as flights from Toronto to London from just $500 (normally priced at $674), Montreal to Coyo Coco from $485 (normally $549), Montreal to Berlin from $550 (normally $723), Montreal to Reykjavik from $400 (normally $473) and many more.