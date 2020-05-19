Discount Real Estate Companies Merge

PropertyGuys.com Inc and Realtysellers Real Estate Inc announced today a merger that creates a Canadian real estate powerhouse. Stating that this strategy will drastically change the real estate market, the team plans to provide thousands of consumers help in buying and selling real estate.

"Canadians are set against paying billions of dollars annually in high commissions to traditional real estate companies. By partnering together, PropertyGuys.com and Realtysellers will be uniquely positioned to deliver the broadest range of professional services at a more reasonable cost. This is a real game changer for how the industry will operate from now on and a huge win for consumers," said Lawrence Dale, President and CEO of Realtysellers.

PropertyGusy.com is Canada’s largest private sale franchise network, while Realtysellers is the leading innovative real estate brokerage group in Canada. Their partnership “has the size, sophistication and financial muscle to fundamentally change how Canadians buy or sell a home.”

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

"We're thrilled to be working with Realtysellers to bring more Canadians better tools to effectively sell their home," said Ken LeBlanc, President and CEO of PropertyGuys.com. "This partnership is possible because of recent industry changes that Lawrence pursued for years. Together we can now satisfy the underserved consumer demand for innovation, change and lower fees. This new union will give our current and future customers access to brokerage services that were previously off limits."

The merger was possible because both companies shared the common goal of breaking practices of traditional high fee real estate agents. This solution will come from providing innovative, technologically advanced and cost competitive choices for Canadians. The companies will continue to operate under their own brands, PropertyGuys.com and Realtysellers, but will pool resources and services for consumers.

"Real innovation in this archaic and outdated industry is long overdue," said Walter Melanson, Director of Partnerships at PropertyGuys.com. "This partnership will put home buyers and sellers in the driver's seat by creating a new range of services and fee options that will let them keep more of their hard earned investment."