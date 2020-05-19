Yes, I know, summer is here and you’re trying everything you can to shake off your winter “coat” and get your beach body back into shape. Well you’ll be delighted to know that Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., the operator of Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant chain has filed an IPO for up to $400 million to pay down its debt. Now, this is either great news if you’re already a shareholder, or really bad news if you’re trying to wean yourself off of these delicious breakfast treats.



The massive donut house was taken private five years ago by a few private equity firms at a deal valued at $2.43 billion. Analysts believe that the timing for an IPO is significant as consumers are spending more money, albeit slowly, and going out more frequently for meals. There are more than 16,000 Dunkin' locations in 57 countries.



JP Morgan Chase, Barclays Capital and Morgan Stanley will serve as underwriters of the IPO and Dunkin’ Donuts has yet to disclose the pricing per share, or even an offering date. The new Nasdaq ticker will be DNKN, just in case you wanted to keep track of the listing.



See top stories in the WDM Content Network:

• Top Ten Biggest Brands

• Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA



Dunkin’ Donuts has also entered into the single-cup coffee industry and has partnered with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to make K-Cups for the Keurig single serve brewing machine. Expect Dunkin’ single-cup coffee products later this year.



Considering Dunkin’ Donuts is more of an east coast staple, us donut aficionados on the west coast will be more than happy to welcome this brand into our neighborhoods.







