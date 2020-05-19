Article
Corporate Finance

Element Fleet Management buys 12.5% stake in Australian Uber supplier Splend

By awrara ra
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Toronto-based Element Fleet Management has invested in Australian sharing economy vehicle supplier Splend.

Element has purchased a 12.5% stake in the company, which supplies vehicles to the likes of Uber and UberEATS across major Australian cities, Mexico, the UK and now Canada.

The investment will help Splend to grow from a fleet of 1,700 vehicles to 15,000 worldwide by the end of next year, equivalent to $220mn in vehicle assets.

RELATED STORIES:

Jim Halliday, President & CEO – International, Element Fleet Management, has joined Splend’s board of directors.

He said: “We are extremely pleased to work with Splend to service the future of share economy vehicle networks. Splend is creating opportunity for drivers around the world to earn a living in the emerging ‘gig economy’, and Element’s services will help Splend and the drivers it serves be safer, smarter and more productive.”

The two companies already do business together, with Element providing a host of fleet management services to Splend and its drivers in Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. These services include vehicle financing, maintenance, registration, telematics, accident management, and safety solutions.

Splend’s current fleet operates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra, with recent launches in Toronto, Mexico City and London the beginning of the company’s push into international markets.

Element Fleet Management sharing economy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI