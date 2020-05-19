Article
Corporate Finance

Elon Musk sells SolarCity to Tesla

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
Elon Musk is selling his solar power company to his electric car company. 

Musk will sell SolarCity to Tesla Motors for $2.6 billion, and the companies are expected to save $150 million in the first year of the merger. 

Musk has described the acquisition as a natural fit and a "no-brainer".

In the statement which announced the merger, the companies said: “Now is the right time to bring our two companies together: Tesla is getting ready to scale our Powerwall and Powerpack stationary storage products and SolarCity is getting ready to offer next-generation differentiated solar solutions.

"By joining forces, we can operate more efficiently and fully integrate our products, while providing customers with an aesthetically beautiful and simple one-stop solar and storage experience: one installation, one service contract, one phone app.”

Shareholders in both companies had previously questioned the necessity of such a merger, but it is going ahead regardless. Musk will pay himself a large amount of Tesla shares in exchange for SolarCity shares.

 

