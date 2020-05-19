Article
Enel to construct two Alberta wind farms with 146MW capacity

May 19, 2020
Enel Green Power North America, the US-based subsidiary of the Italian multinational energy company, has announced that it has secured two contracts to build 146MW of new wind capacity in Alberta.

The contracts have been awarded by the Alberta Electric Systems Operator (AESO) to supply its power output for a period of 20 years.

The new wind facilities will be the 115MW Riverview Wind project and the 30.6MW Phase 2 of the Castle Rock Rise wind farm – two undertakings that will cost approximately $170mn.

“This Canadian award is a major milestone for our company, as it is the first regulated renewables tender we have ever won in the Country,” said Antonio Cammisecra, Enel’s Head of Global Renewable Energies Division Enel Green Power.

“We are thrilled to be investing once again in the Canadian energy economy and to continue our growth here in Alberta. We have experienced unprecedented development in North and Central America from Canada to the USA and Mexico over the last years and this award is yet another example of our success and global competitiveness.”

Once complete, the new contracts will more than double Enel’s energy capacity within Canada, currently standing at 103MW.

