Article
Corporate Finance

Ensign Energy Services launches $947mn takeover bid for Trinidad Drilling

By sarahako ako
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Canada-based firm, Ensign Energy Services, has confirmed it will launch a $947mn takeover offer for Trinidad Drilling which has caused the oil and gas company’s shares to surge nearly 15%, Financial Post reports.

Following Trinidad’s announcement that it would abandon a strategic review that included a corporate sale or asset sales to decrease debt and encourage investors, Ensign attempted to discuss a potential deal after Trinidad ended its review on 1 August.

Ensign revealed that the board had unacceptable conditions and were unable to agree a deal, but, on Monday (13 August) Trinidad confirmed that the firm has created a special committee to inspect Ensign’s bid through the use of hired advisors in order to offer advice to its shareholders.

See more:

Ensign’s statement reads: “We strongly believe that the Trinidad board and management of Trinidad, as fiduciaries of the company, should have engaged with Ensign, without a standstill, to pursue an attractive opportunity to surface shareholder value.”

“The Trinidad board’s failure to fully engage with Ensign has led us to bring the offer directly to you, the shareholders and true owners of the company.”

It is anticipated that the estimated total value of the takeover is approximately $947mn which also includes Trinidad’s expected net debt of $477mn as of 30 June.

Ensign currently owns 9.8% of Trinidad’s shares.

CanadaEnsign Energy ServicesTrinidad Drilling
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI