Equinix announces $1.08bn public offering

Equinix, a global company specializing in internet connection solutions and data centers, announced this week it has made an underwritten public offering of 2,596,153 shares of its common stock. The shares have been priced at US$416 each, for a total offering value of $1.08bn.

Additionally, the company has included the opportunity for the deal’s underwriters to purchase up to 389,422 shares of common stock, with a total potential value in excess of $166mn.

Financial organizations Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering, Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, MUFG and RBC Capital Markets are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. HSBC, ING, Mizuho Securities, TD Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, BNP PARIBAS, BTIG, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Scotiabank, SMBC and EA Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Equinix provides data center services to companies building digital business platforms. The company has over 200 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres on 5 continents resulting in 99.9999% global uptime and access to 52 major markets.

Andy Baer, SVP, Salesforce Industries said of Equinix: “In today's digital economy, everything and everyone is becoming more connected. Customers, partners and employees increasingly need to collaborate across geographies to drive productivity and innovation. Equinix is accelerating this shift for its customers with the addition of Salesforce to the Equinix ecosystem.”