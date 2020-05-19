Article
Expert Advice on Mergers, Acquisitions and Integration

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Doug Cruikshank is the founder and president of The Cruikshank Advisory Group LTD. Cruikshank has personally completed over 125 transactions throughout Western Canada. He founded and is past president of the Association for Corporate Growth–Vancouver.



Lorraine Rieger McGregor is the founder and CEO Spirit West Management Inc. McGregor has worked with more than 100 organizations on integration planning and preparation. She is the current president of the Association for Corporate Growth—Vancouver.

Stéphane Le Bouyonnec is the co-founder and president of Synergis Capital/Global M&A Canada in Montreal. Le Bouyonnec possesses a strong background in corporate strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions activities and financing initiatives.

