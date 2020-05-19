Article
Corporate Finance

Exxon Mobil to sell 19% stake in Terra Nova offshore oil project

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Global multinational oil and gas corporation Exxon Mobil has announced that it is looking to sell the entirety of its 19% stake in the Canadian offshore oil Terra Nova project.

Located approximately 350km off the shore of Newfoundland and Labrador (NL), the Terra Nova project produces around 5,000 barrels of oil per day.

See also:

The announcement comes just one month after the company revealed that it would be looking to invest up to $50bn in the US over the course of the next five years in the wake of the country's lowered corporate tax policy.

However, despite its plans to sell the asset and expand in the US, Exxon Mobil states that this has no implications for the company's other Canadian assets and that the firm remains firmly committed to its regional operations.

The deadline for initial bids are due 30 March.

Exxon MobilNewfoundland and LabradorNLTerra Nova project
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI