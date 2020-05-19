Fiat Chrysler announces record sales

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Canada today reported a total of 27,776 vehicles sold in June, 2016, representing a two percent increase compared with June 2015 sales of 27,217.

Through the first six months of this year, FCA Canada has sold 152,439 vehicles, representing the best start to any year on record and maintaining FCA Canada’s position as the top-selling automaker in the country.

“At the mid-year point, FCA Canada is on pace for another record-setting sales year,” said Dave Buckingham, Chief Operating Officer, FCA Canada. “Ram Truck and Dodge Grand Caravan are among the top five best-selling vehicles in Canada, providing Canadians the functionality and value that they're looking for.”

The Jeep brand posted a monthly sales record in June, with 7,693 units sold, an increase of 11 per cent compared with 6,931 sold in June 2015. Jeep Cherokee led the way, establishing a new June sales record with 2,810 units sold, marking an increase of 19 per cent over 2,361 sold in June 2015.

Earlier this year, the new 2016 Jeep Cherokee Overland was announced. A more premium trim level, it expands the mid-size SUV’s lineup to deliver consumers a new level of luxury, sophisticated styling, a well-appointed interior, a long list of premium standard features and legendary Jeep capability. Cherokee Overland is available now.

The Dodge Challenger, built in Canada at the Brampton Assembly Plant, set an all-time monthly sales record in June with 374 sold, an increase of 15 per cent as compared with 326 sold in the same month, one year ago. For a third consecutive year and the fourth time in six years, Dodge Challenger ranked at the top of the Midsize Sporty Car segment in J. D. Power’s 2016 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). IQS is based on responses from more than 80,000 purchasers and lessees of new 2016 model-year vehicles surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study asks customers to identify issues with their vehicles’ design, as well as defects.

Dodge Grand Caravan – Canada’s number-one selling minivan – also set a June sales record. A total of 6,165 units were sold, up from 4,323 in June 2015. Dodge Grand Caravan is built alongside the all-new Chrysler Pacifica at the Windsor Assembly Plant. Chrysler Town & Country ranked highest among minivans in the IQS study, with Dodge Grand Caravan taking second place in the segment.

The Ram pickup truck reported 8,601 sales last month, marking an increase of 1 per cent over 8,526 units sold in June 2015. These results represent a monthly sales record for Ram Pickup.

Earlier this month, Ram Truck and Mopar announced the introduction of the Mopar ’16 Ram Rebel, the most recent limited-edition vehicle created using a unique selection of performance parts and accessories. The Mopar ’ 16 Ram Rebel will feature a limited production of just 100 vehicles for the Canadian market. Upgrades include 17-inch satin black wheels, black front bumper and skid plate, wheel flares, serialized badge, special Mopar graphics and more.

