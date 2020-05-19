Fighting workplace wellness

Written by Emily Couch

Everyone has fallen prey to the dreaded office plague. A stuffy nose, a fever, and a germ infested cubical that makes you reach for the antibacterial hand sanitizer by the gallons. Not only do employees have to protect themselves during cold and flu season, but also there is a quiet monster plaguing your employees and causing sick days to rack up by the hundreds.

Employee wellness. The health of your employees is critical to your bottom line. Believe it or not, the health and wellness of your workforce can cost you or save you millions annually. Sick or unhealthy employees take more sick days, often have clouded concentration, and can’t keep up with sometimes demanding hours that burn the midnight oil. A healthier work force can positively impact your business from a financial perspective.

Less sick days

It’s no secret that healthy employees take less sick days, that’s a given. Less sick days equate to an increase in productivity while effectively decreasing the loss of production that happens when people call in sick.

Happier and healthier employees

Exercise releases endorphins that provide employees with an overall healthier lifestyle and optimistic outlook on life. When employees are happier and healthier it increases employee loyalty resulting in a lower turn over rate. Providing a wellness plan will significantly increase these effects. Happy people are infectious and it’s a domino effect. Early adapters of your health and wellness plan will appear happier and healthier, providing a boost in office moral and giving those around them encouragement to jump on board. Financially speaking, happier and healthier employees will stay longer causing a reduction in training costs and lost productivity caused by employee turnover. Lower turnover it great for your bottom line.

More present and productive

Employees engaged in a health and wellness programs are overall more present and more productive on the job. Employees that aren’t feeling well are often physically present but mentally they tend to be complacent during the workday. When an employee is not healthy, they waste valuable work hours effecting how financially viable your company can be.

When employees are more present while at work they can foster more financially successful relationship with your clients leading to client loyalty and a higher sales volume. The employee/client relationship is critically successful and healthier employees are happier and more willing to go above and beyond for your clients.

Stress reduction

A wellness program can have a significant impact on reducing the stress level of your employees. Exercise is great for your mind and it helps generate an increased focus often helping solve complex business problems. Bonus: you get your body moving versus staying stagnated behind a desk all day. A reduction in stress means your employees can solve problems faster and get the ball moving on important projects. When projects are done more quickly, you can take on more projects annually increasing the revenue for your company.

Better sleep cycles

Everyone has been there. You had a terrible night of sleep due to stress or not feeling well and you are essentially useless the next day. You drag all day and multiple cups of coffee barely begin to scratch the service of your tired mind and body. A healthy body and mind leads to more peaceful sleep. When an employee is rested they can focus more on their jobs to increase productivity, which leads to a financial increase for your company.

Less likely to injured on the job

Healthier employees that are fit and more alert are less likely to be injured on the job leading to fewer lulls in productivity, while simultaneously decreasing the number of workers compensation costs. Less employee injuries also increase employee morale, which can also increase the financial prowess of your company.

Containing health care costs

Healthier employees spend less time visiting the doctor and specialists that in turn, help contain your company’s health care costs. Less coverage being used means lower premiums for your company. If your employees are not as dependent upon health coverage it’s possible you can gain discounts on health care by offering wellness plans to your employees to coincide with their health coverage at the same cost as your current health coverage program.

Healthy employees equal happy employees who are more productive. Fewer sick days, decreased stress levels, and greater concentration during the workday all lead to one goal – an increase in finances for your company. The health and wellness of your employees should be one of the elements that your company tackles when you talk about increasing the bottom line of your business.