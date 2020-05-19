Finance Ministers meet in Ottawa to discuss job creation and economic growth

With some of the country’s biggest industries in flux, Canada’s economy demands attention. This week it is getting that attention with the arrival of this year’s Finance Ministers Meeting. From December 20 to December 21, federal, provincial and territorial Finance Ministers are converging in Ottawa to discuss strategies, collaborations, and the biggest challenges facing Canada in the year ahead.

According to a statement from the Government of Canada, the summit will address such issues as enhancements to the Canada Pension Plan to help Canadians look forward to a more secure retirement, as well as the introduction of Canada Child Benefit to provide support for Canadian children and families in need. Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will also deliver a presentation addressing Canada’s monetary policy and its place within the global economy.

The Government of Canada further announced in conjunction with the meeting that it will be investing approximately $71 billion—reported as a record high—into the country’s provinces and territories over the 2016-2017 period to help with improvements to transit, road infrastructure, health and social services, and other critical programs.

“Nothing is more important right now than growing the economy and making sure middle class Canadian families have what they need to succeed,” said Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance, in a statement to the press. “Good-paying jobs, reliable transit, a secure retirement—these are the things that we will discuss as we work together towards sustainable, long-term growth. I look forward to my first meeting with my colleagues so we can address these important issues for all Canadians.”