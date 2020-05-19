Five facts about the European Union trade deal set to boost Canadian lobster exports

Canada has struck a new trade deal with the European Union (EU), one which members of the US lobster industry fear will cause problems for American business.

The Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was completed in the Parliament of Canada on 16 June 2017. The deal clears tariffs on Canadian lobster, putting Canada lobster exporters at a huge advantage over their US counterparts.

American exporters will be stuck selling lobsters with tariffs ranging from 8 percent for a live lobster to 20 percent on processed or cooked lobster.

Will Canada benefit truly outstrip US exports because of CETA? It seems so. Business Review Canada fished around for facts about Canada’s rich lobster industry and its relationship with the EU, leading us to believe that Canada can only benefit from the dropped tariff. Watch this space for updates.