Fluor, ACS, AECOM consortium wins contract to build major US-Canada- bridge

Bridging North America, a construction consortium made up of the likes of Fluor, AECOM, ACS Infrastructure Canada and others, has secured a major contract to build a bridge linking the US and Canada.

The consortium was selected to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the project, named the Gordie Howe International Bridge, by the Windsor-Detroit Bridging Authority (WDBA), a body set up by the Canadian government.

The bridge itself will link Detroit, Michigan with Windsor, Ontario across the Detroit River.

“The selection of Bridging North America as the Preferred Proponent is another step forward towards the start of construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge – the largest infrastructure project along the Canada-US border and one which will stimulate the economies in Canada and the United States,” said Dwight Duncan, Chairman of the WDBA.

The financial details have not been disclosed, however, it is estimated that the total cost of construction will be approximately $4bn.

“We are looking forward to partnering with WDBA to reach financial close later this year and ultimately deliver a durable, long-lasting, landmark bridge with a unique visual presence for the local community and international travelers,” said Terence Easton, President of Fluor’s Infrastructure Business.

Bridging North America will operate and maintain the facility for a period of 30 years in line with performance standards that will be established by the WDBA following the project’s completion.