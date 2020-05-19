Article
Corporate Finance

Ford Canada&#039;s sales up 10 percent

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The September edition of the Business Review Canada is now live!

Vehicle’s have been flying off the lots in Canada as sales hit another record high last month, keeping the industry on pace to break the sales record set more than a decade ago.

Auto sales increased 4 percent, which surpassed the record of 143,100 set last September. This performance puts the industry in line to do about 1.725 million in sales, says Dennis DesRoseirs an industry analyst. This number would surpass the 1.703 million reached in 2002.

Read related content:

DesRosiers expects auto makers to have a certain level of difficulty matching the numbers from last October and November, but the momentum the auto industry has seen year-over-year shows promising favor.

Analysts expected sales to decline for Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd., but the company saw a 10 percent increase in sales last month, in its second best sales results for September. Sales jumped from 23,600 last year to 25,956 this year, while sales for the first nine months of the year rose 3 percent from 219,182 to 225,112. 

salesauto industryFord MotorFor Canada
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI