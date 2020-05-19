The September edition of the Business Review Canada is now live!

Vehicle’s have been flying off the lots in Canada as sales hit another record high last month, keeping the industry on pace to break the sales record set more than a decade ago.

Auto sales increased 4 percent, which surpassed the record of 143,100 set last September. This performance puts the industry in line to do about 1.725 million in sales, says Dennis DesRoseirs an industry analyst. This number would surpass the 1.703 million reached in 2002.

DesRosiers expects auto makers to have a certain level of difficulty matching the numbers from last October and November, but the momentum the auto industry has seen year-over-year shows promising favor.

Analysts expected sales to decline for Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd., but the company saw a 10 percent increase in sales last month, in its second best sales results for September. Sales jumped from 23,600 last year to 25,956 this year, while sales for the first nine months of the year rose 3 percent from 219,182 to 225,112.