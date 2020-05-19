FSD Pharma to acquire Prismic Pharmaceuticals for $17.5mn

Toronto-headquartered FSD Pharma Inc announced today that, in order to further its research and development efforts, it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire US-based specialty R&D pharmaceutical company Prismic Pharmaceuticals. The deal will see FSD pay a total of US$17.5mn for Prismic.

“This transaction symbolizes FSD Pharma’s vision of acquiring a platform company to advance research and development of FDA-approved applications of synthetic cannabinoids and other synergistic molecules,” said FSD Pharma Executive Co-Chairman & CEO, Dr. Raza Bokhari.

“Led by Peter Moriarty, one of the founders of Shire Pharmaceuticals, Prismic’s management team has built a solid foundation for a specialty pharmaceutical company, and we look forward to providing them with milestone-based support in order to advance proprietary drug candidates through the various development stages. This is a very exciting day for FSD Pharma that we believe represents a paradigm shift in the development and outlook of our company.”

FSD Pharma is focused on the development of the highest quality indoor grown, pharmaceutical grade cannabis and on the research and development of novel cannabinoid-based treatments for several central nervous system disorders, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome. The Company has 25,000 square feet available for production at its Ontario facility.

Peter Moriarty, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Prismic, commented, “We are excited to be entering into a new phase of growth with FSD Pharma. We believe our combined resources and highly competent leadership teams will position us to execute on our clinical development programs and on delivering highly effective products that safely address pain, inflammation and neurological disorders with high unmet clinical needs.”