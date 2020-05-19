Gift Cards a Major Alternative this Holiday Season

A survey conducted by MyPoints has revealed the importance of gift cards to consumers this holiday season. Polling approximately 1,000 shoppers from the MyPoints member base, the survey found that over 50 percent of shoppers expect to purchase one or more gift cards to serve as presents this year.

Other interesting results show that the satisfaction of receiving gift cards as a holiday gift has increased 4 percent, reaching a total of 84 percent that were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” in the gift. In general, it was also found, that gift cards totaling $25 are the most popular monetary amount chosen when purchasing and that the reason for purchase of said gift card is so that recipients can pick their own gift.

See the infographic below for more information on gift card trends for the season:



Source: Holiday Gift Card Survey 2012 - MyPoints