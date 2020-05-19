Article
Corporate Finance

Gold prices fall against rate rumors and a strong US dollar

By Cinch Translations
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

For a while this year, it seemed that gold was on the rise. But a strengthened U.S. dollar and increased confidence in the economy does not bode well for the long-term value of the precious metal as a commodity. This week futures dipped down to $1,218.79 per troy ounce, the lowest it has been since February.

What’s more, rumblings from the U.S. Federal Reserve could drive the gold market into even further issues. According to reports, recent comments from officials at the Federal Reserve have raised the possibility that the agency could raise interest rates as soon as April.  

Gold did see a small bump on Tuesday in the wake of the series of terrorist attacks on Brussels, as commodities like gold often become more valuable in times of crisis. But today’s valuation drop shows that the increase was ultimately short-lived.

The next few months will be important for the industry. If the global demand for gold assets improves, then the market can stabilize and progress. But if the demand decreases and interest rates rise, mining operations may need to start reassessing their plans going forward. 

[SOURCE: Financial Times]

GoldAssets
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI