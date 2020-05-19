Article
Corporate Finance

Grain shipments behind prosperous second quarter for Canadian Pacific Railway

By Mohammed Mestar
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has revealed a 13% rise in revenues to $1.64bn for the second quarter of 2017, with a record operating income of $679mn for that period.

The railroad operator has put the positive news down to higher-than-expected shipment levels of some of its key commodities, especially grain and metals. 

Revenues from grain shipments specifically – its biggest market - rose by over 20% for the three months up to June, a figure to the tune of $363mn.

“This quarter's impressive results demonstrate the power of precision railroading,” said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer.

See also: 


“Strong volumes across many of our key business segments, combined with disciplined cost control, produced record operating income and earnings for the quarter.”

Creel hasn’t been in the post for long, having taken over from Hunter Harrison at the beginning of the year after CP’s annual revenue fell for the first time in 2016.

CP has a 22,500km network stretching from the Port of Vancouver to the Port of Montreal, while also extending to key US industrial centres such as Chicago, Washington D.C. and New York City.

According to its press release, the company’s improved financial picture has been ‘driven by strong top-line growth and continued margin improvements produced by its industry-leading operating model and its 12,000 talented railroaders’.

Canadian Pacific Railwaysupply chainInfrastructureFinance
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI