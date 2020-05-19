Article
Corporate Finance

Great Gulf to acquire a high rise development in Toronto from Ed Mirvish Enterprises

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Great Gulf real estate group has announced that it is set to acquire a high-rise development condo in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district from Ed Mirvish Enterprises.

The project, known as Mirvish Gehry, is set to become a landmark development, with the aim of building two towers at 82 and 92 storeys high.

“I am delighted to have completed the development process that allows Great Gulf to create a wonderful addition to the Toronto skyline,” said David Mirvish, President of Ed Mirvish Enterprises.

“In Great Gulf we have selected a developer who is capable of executing Frank Gehry’s vision, and will work well with him to bring the project to realization.”

See also:

The initial proposal sought to demolish a Mirvish owned theatre complex to make way for a third tower, but was scaled back following significant local objection.

Once complete, the development will host retail, office, hospitality and institutional space, something that will appeal to many companies with real estate in downtown Toronto becoming increasingly in demand.

“Toronto is truly a global city and this development will continue to build our reputation on the world stage,” said Christopher Wein, President of Great Gulfs Homes.

Great GulfEd Mirvish EnterprisesFrank GehryMirvish Gehry
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI