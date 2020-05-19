Groupe Aeroplan Rebrands Image as Aimia

Groupe Aeroplan announced yesterday its rebranding efforts, continuing operations under the new name Aimia. A global leader in providing loyalty management solutions, Groupe Aeroplan will continue to provide its excellent services to customers.

Consumer brand identities underneath Groupe Areoplan operations will retain their well known consumer names such as Aeroplan, Nector, and Air Miles Middle East. Business to business brands provided by the company, such as LMG Insight & Communication and Carlson Marketing will now operate under Aimia.

"Our global full suite of loyalty management services provides us with a clear competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace," said Rupert Duchesne, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As competitors try to position themselves to take advantage of the burgeoning international market for loyalty management services, we are already well positioned as the established experts. A single, explicit global brand clearly reaffirms this privileged position."

Groupe Aeroplan grew from an original frequent flier miles loyalty provider into thriving operations that provide global services. Under Aimia, the company believes they can rebrand themselves to be seen as more than just a frequent flier mile program.

"We understand customer loyalty better than anyone," added Duchesne. "As such, we strongly believe that everything industry players think they know about customer loyalty is about to change and we know that much of that change will be driven by our next generation of consumers. Today, we are also pleased to unveil groundbreaking research on Millennials, which we have conducted in major loyalty markets around the globe."