Article
Corporate Finance

Harbour Energy offers $13.5bn for Australia's Santos

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading US energy company Harbour Energy has announced that it has made a $13.5bn offer in an attempt to acquire Australian firm Santos.

The offer, valued at $4.98 equates to a 30% premium compared to Santos's unaffected share price of $3.89.

See also:

This is the third offer that Harbour has made for Santos since August of last year, with Santos now stating that they would be willing to engage further with Harbour in these negotiations.

"The Santos Board considers that, based on the indicative offer price of A$6.50 per share, it is in the interests of shareholders to engage further with Harbour," Santos said.

If the acquisition is successful, Harbour will use Santos' regional status to expand its growth in the Australian and Asian markets.

"We are pleased with the decision of the Santos Board to engage further and look forward to progressing this transaction towards completion," Harbour Energy CEO Linda Cook said.

Mergers & AcquisitionsSantosHarbour Energy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI