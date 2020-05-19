Article
Corporate Finance

HBC, Signa in talks over potential Kaufhof joint venture

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Hudson’s Bay Company is reportedly in talks with leading Austria retail group Signa Holding over a possible joint venture between the two companies in regard to HBC’s German retail chain Kaufhof.

The speculation, first reported by Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, comes after HBC rejected an outright takeover offer for Kaufhof from Signa earlier this year, valued at USD$3.7bn.

See also:

The joint venture being discussed will allegedly see Signa’s operating company Karstadt to acquire half of the Kaufhof property company and 51% of Kaufhof’s own operating company.

A deal would allow HBC to work with Signa to improve its own position as the brick and mortar firm is looking to operate more effectively within the ecommerce market against the likes of Amazon, moving more readily away from its traditional department stores.

The company is currently working with consulting firm AlixPartners LLP in the way of pursuing its reformation.

Further, HBC earlier this month appointed Stephen Gold as its new Chief Technology and Digital Operations Officer to oversee its technology transformation strategy and lead the retailer’s newly formed digital team.

RetailHBCSignaKaufhof
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI