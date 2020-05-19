Article
Corporate Finance

Higher fuel costs to hit hit Air Canada's margins

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Air Canada has warned of lower margins in its current quarter as the airline battles headwinds from higher fuel costs.

On Friday, the airline said that it predicts its margins from its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and aircraft rent will be half what they were in the first quarter of last year.

The airline’s shares on the TSX closed down more than eight percent at $13.18.

The Montreal-based carrier stated its adjusted earnings dropped to $38 million from $116 million a year earlier. Simultaneously, Air Canada posted a higher operating revenue of $3.43 billion, up from $3.18 billion.

Air Canada said its yield decreased in the fourth quarter partly due to an increase in the number of seats sold at lower fares on long-haul flights to leisure markets.

 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the January 2017 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

Source: CBC News

Air Canada sharesaviation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI