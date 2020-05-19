Home Depot Canada Revitalizes Communities for Canadians

Millions of Canadian families do not have a safe, decent and affordable place to live. Fortunately there are organizations across the country lending a hand to Canadians in need. The Home Depot Canada Foundation and their charitable partners are making a significant difference in the communities they serve and offering the opportunity for Canadians to get more involved. Here are just a few examples:

A true volunteer force

Each year, 50,000 Canadians volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. Through their support, Habitat for Humanity helps millions of Canadian families find a safe and decent place to live by building affordable housing and promoting homeownership.

Revitalizing neighbourhoods

Since 1991, Evergreen has worked to bring nature back to Canadian cities and towns. By providing funding, plant resources, expert advice and organizing capacity, Evergreen has helped green over 3,000 school grounds and over 2,000 community parks and public spaces.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review Canada

Giving children a supportive environment

The more than 12,000 volunteers that support Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada make a difference in children's lives by giving them an opportunity to grow, learn and play in a safe environment. Through donations, this organization helps families ensure their children have healthy meals, the opportunity to engage in physical activities and the academic support, skills development and the social interaction required to allow them to grow into responsible adults.

To further support the needs of Canadians, The Home Depot Canada Foundation provides grants up to $25,000 to Canadian registered charities for repairs, refurbishments and modifications to affordable housing dwellings that benefit Canadians in need. In 2012 alone The Home Depot Canada provided funds and volunteers to support neighbourhood revitalization programs, and has facilitated projects with 15 Habitat for Humanity builds. For those interested in learning more about the grant application program and previous recipients please visit www.homedepot.ca/foundation

--News Canada