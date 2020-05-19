Article
Corporate Finance

Home sales across Canada experience biggest monthly drop since 2012

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Home sales across Canada dropped by 6 percent in May - the biggest monthly drop since 2012. The decrease has been driven by a plunge in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after the Ontario government placed a tax on international buyers.

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) found that the number of residential properties sold nationwide fell by 6.2 per cent in May compared to April. This is the largest month-to-month decline in almost five years.

“This is the first full month of results since changes to Ontario housing policy made in late April. They provide clear evidence that the changes have resulted in more balanced housing markets throughout the Greater Golden Horseshoe region,” CREA chief economist Gregory Klump said in a statement.

“For housing markets in the region, May sales activity was down most in the GTA and Oakville. This suggests the changes have squelched speculative home purchases.”

Among several measures, the Ontario government imposed a 15 percent tax on foreign buyers, aimed at cooling Toronto’s red hot housing market.

CREA’s data revealed that while real estate may be local, the effects of changes in a market the size of Toronto can have a huge national impact.

Nationally, the average price for all homes sold last month was $530,304, boosted by Toronto and Vancouver, where it was $863,910 and $1,110,376, respectively.

 

Source: Canadian Business Magazine

Torontoproperty
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI