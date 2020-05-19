How Happiness Can Fuel Workplace Success

It's no secret that a happy employee is usually an engaged, productive employee, but how do you know when your employees are truly content? Furthermore, what can you do to foster a pleasant environment and increase your profitability?

Social software developer Socialcast took a look at a variety of studies and surveys measuring the happiness and engagement of employees and put together an infographic that perfectly illustrates ways that employers can create win-win situations by pleasing employees and encouraging success.

As the infographic points out, only 47 percent of US workers are happy in their work environments - a 4.4 percent decrease from only three years ago. If less than half of us are satisfied, perhaps it's time to do something to improve overall.