Article
Corporate Finance

How Will the Purchase of Talisman by Repsol Affect Canada's Economy?

By Mana Tulberg
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Read the latest edition of Business Review Canada!

Canada’s fifth largest independent oil and gas producer, Talisman Energy Inc., has accepted a $15.1 billion Cdn ($13 billion US) acquisition by the Spanish energy giant Repsol.  The Spanish company has accepted to also take on $5.48 billion Cdn ($4.7 billion US) of Talisman’s debt.

You May Also Enjoy: Many of Canada's Billion Dollar Companies From Energy Sector

Taking on Talisman’s 2,809 employees will nearly double Repsol’s exploration and production staff.  The combined company will be amongst the 15 largest privately owned oil and gas companies in the world.  With the Talisman’s board unanimous approval of the deal, the transaction’s completion is now subject to the approval of Talisman shareholders and the Canadian court. Shareholders are to vote on the offer in February and the transaction is expected to be complete in mid-2015.

So how does this acquisition affect local economy?

Repsol plans to retain many of Talisman’s employees, particularly those with expertise in areas like offshore oil exploration and operations.  The Spanish company plans on making Calgary one of the largest corporate centers outside of Spain therefor, creating new employment and opportunities.

Repsol chairman Antonio Brufau said "Repsol has the track record and financial flexibility to accelerate the development of Talisman's oil and gas assets, which will provide tangible and immediate benefits for Canada and create meaningful opportunities for employees, while retaining Talisman's talent in Canada”.

Repsol has been an active investor in Canada with exploration activity offshore East Coast and is a major partner in the Canaport LNG facility located in Saint John, New Brunswick.  The company has helped boost the local economy and has increased Saint John’s position as a vital center for energy.

Let's Connect!

 

Talisman Energy Inc.RepsolCanaport LNG
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI