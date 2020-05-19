Article
Corporate Finance

Hulu considering unsolicited takeover

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Everyone’s favorite place to watch reruns of their favorite TV shows, Hulu, is considering an unsolicited takeover offer, according to news reports Wednesday. Coincidentally, today’s reports come one year after the company was preparing to go public. News sites published stories late Tuesday saying the online streaming video website had received a bid, without naming the potential buyer. Other stories are naming Yahoo as the highest and sole bidder, while other sites are calling the reports untrue.

A Yahoo spokeswoman told reporters at CNN that the company doesn’t comment on rumor or speculation and News Corp. declined to comment. Hulu has not addressed the media regarding today’s rumor mill. CNN also says that if a buyout is in the process, it would be an easy exit strategy for Hulu and its co-owners considering that the company abandoned its plans for an IPO last year. Reportedly, Hulu dropped its public offering dreams because it wasn’t able to secure long-term deals with content providers.

See top stories in the WDM Content Network:

Hulu was founded in 2008 and is co-owned by News Corp.’s Fox, Comcast, Walt Disney Company’s ABC and private equity firm Providence Equity Partners. In a recent blog post, Hulu CEO reaffirmed the fact that the company isn’t in a financial downturn and in fact on pace to hit the $500 million mark this year, up from $263 million in 2010. We’ll continue to track Hulu’s ownership and offerings.

ABCWalt Disney CompanyIPOfox
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI