Article
Corporate Finance

Hydropothecary to build $80mn cannabis facility

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Hydropothecary, a leading Canadian marijuana Corporation, has acquired 78 acres of land adjacent to its existing facility in Gatineau, Quebec, that will be used to construct a new 1mn sq ft production greenhouse.

The new facility, expected to cost $80mn, will expand Hydropothecary’s Gatineau plant to a total 1.3mn sq ft, increasing its production capacity to a total 108,000kg of dried cannabis annually.

See also:

"Hydropothecary is boldly stepping forward to take the lead in the Canadian cannabis industry,” said Sebastian St. Louis, CEO and Co-Founder of the Hydropothecary Corporation. “With our expansion, we are moving into industrial agri-nomics, robotic technology, fully automated systems and the cannabis plant as a THC bioreactor.”

The work has been planned in anticipation of Quebec’s legalisation of Cannabis, with a number of firms including Aurora Cannabis and CanniMed making similar moves within the industry.

According to a recent report from Ernst & Young, over one third of Canadian cannabis companies are upping their capacity in anticipation of an increased post-legalisation demand.

“Once legalization of the adult-use recreational market becomes a reality, Hydropothecary will be ready,” St. Louis continued.

The expansion work is expected to be completed for December 2018.

QuebecCannabisCanniMedAurora Cannabis
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI