Article
Corporate Finance

IBM to Acquire Software Maker Platform Computing

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Platform Computing announced Tuesday its entrance into a definitive agreement with IBM. Based in Toronto, Platform Computing creates cluster and grid management software solutions for distributed computing environments. Expected to close the fourth quarter of 2011, the agreement is subject to closing condition terms.

IBM seems to be interested in growing its Canadian presence. Previously investing $42 million to create its IBM Computer Cloud Centre in Canada, this recent acquisition will only further its suite of IT solutions.

Platform Computing comes to IBM with a client base of 2,000 with 23 that rank in the top 30 largest global companies. Well known clients of Platform include CERN, Citigroup, Infineon, Pratt & Whitney, Red Bull Racing, Sanger Institute, Statoil and the University of Tokyo.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

 

“Platform Computing’s software has a proven track record over the past 19 years of helping clients to accelerate innovation, business analytics and IT services while being easy to deploy and manage,” said Dr. Songnian Zhou, CEO, Platform Computing. “Our market-leading software has enabled broad adoption of commodity clusters and enterprise grids around the world. This acquisition will enable Platform Computing to better serve our customers by leveraging the IBM solution portfolio and extend the reach of our pioneering distributed computing software for broader enterprise adoption.”

IBM’s acquisition of Platform Computing, says Platform, will boost IBM’s growth in smarter computing. Additionally, Platform’s extensive network of ISVs, OEMs and more provide IBM with new computing management software client opportunities.

Mergers and acquisitionsIBMIBM CanadaPlatform Computing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI