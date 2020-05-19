IBM to Acquire Software Maker Platform Computing

Platform Computing announced Tuesday its entrance into a definitive agreement with IBM. Based in Toronto, Platform Computing creates cluster and grid management software solutions for distributed computing environments. Expected to close the fourth quarter of 2011, the agreement is subject to closing condition terms.

IBM seems to be interested in growing its Canadian presence. Previously investing $42 million to create its IBM Computer Cloud Centre in Canada, this recent acquisition will only further its suite of IT solutions.

Platform Computing comes to IBM with a client base of 2,000 with 23 that rank in the top 30 largest global companies. Well known clients of Platform include CERN, Citigroup, Infineon, Pratt & Whitney, Red Bull Racing, Sanger Institute, Statoil and the University of Tokyo.

“Platform Computing’s software has a proven track record over the past 19 years of helping clients to accelerate innovation, business analytics and IT services while being easy to deploy and manage,” said Dr. Songnian Zhou, CEO, Platform Computing. “Our market-leading software has enabled broad adoption of commodity clusters and enterprise grids around the world. This acquisition will enable Platform Computing to better serve our customers by leveraging the IBM solution portfolio and extend the reach of our pioneering distributed computing software for broader enterprise adoption.”

IBM’s acquisition of Platform Computing, says Platform, will boost IBM’s growth in smarter computing. Additionally, Platform’s extensive network of ISVs, OEMs and more provide IBM with new computing management software client opportunities.