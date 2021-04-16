IBM announces name and location of new, independent company

IBM has announced the name of the new, independent company that’s set to be established following the division of the tech giant’s Managed Infrastructure Services business.

The new, independent company, which is expected to begin operations by the end of 2021, and which will design, run and modernise critical technology infrastructure for organisations worldwide, has been named Kyndryl.



Kyndryl: a symbol of partnership and growth



Kyndryl is the modern adaptation of two words: Kyn, derived from the word kinship and referencing the belief that relationship with people are at the centre of the stategy; and Dryl, from tendril, referencing new growth and that together with customers and partners, business helps advance human progress.

"Kyndryl evokes the spirit of true partnership and growth," says Martin Schroeter, CEO of Kyndryl. "Customers around the world will come to know Kyndryl as a brand that runs the vital systems at the heart of progress, and an independent company with the best global talent in the industry."

Kyndryl also announced that it will be headquartered in New York City. "The decision to base our corporate team in one of the world's most vibrant and global urban centers underscores our commitment to the economic health of cities," Schroeter says.

According to Kyndryl CMO Maria Bartolome Winans, creating a name is just the start of Kryndryl’s journey as a brand, and while it will help identify the firm and support recognition, the meaning of the name “will be built and enhanced over time from our behaviors, aspirations and actions, and what we enable our customers to do”, she says.

“Our vision is to be the leading company that designs, runs and modernizes the critical technology infrastructure of the world's most important businesses and institutions, ultimately powering human progress."



What will Kyndryl do exactly?



As an independent company, Kyndryl will open alliances with a diverse ecosystem of leading technology partners. With the industry's most experienced talent, and a global base of 4,600 customers, including some of the world's most complex technology environments, Kyndryl will design, run and manage the most modern, efficient and reliable technology infrastructure for the world's most important businesses and organizations, with the industry's most experienced services experts.