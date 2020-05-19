IBS Software acquires Canadian aviation software provider AD OPT

IBS Software, the travel technology specialist, has announced its acquisition of Montreal, Canada based aviation software provider AD OPT.

The company was acquired from Kronos Incorporated in the US for an undisclosed, multi-million dollar figure. AD OPS are currently the providers of crew planning and optimization software to airlines such as Air Canada, EasyJet, Emirates, FedEx, Garuda, Lion Air, and Qantas.

Bob Hughes, Chief Customer and Strategy Officer, Kronos, said: "IBS represents a well-established and logical acquirer of AD OPT – a game-changing combination which will bring meaningful expertise and complementary benefits to employees and customers of both organizations. AD OPT employees will be joining a thriving company dedicated to the travel industry. Customers will also benefit from IBS' and AD OPT's shared commitment and passion for innovation.”

IBS said the acquisition would result in the addition of more than 20 airline customers to IBS’ books, widening their footprint in North America. IBS said that by merging the assets, expertise and capabilities of the two companies they would be able to offer a more holistic software package, encompassing crew planning, pairing, rostering, optimizing, tracking and managing operations for large, complex network carriers.

"Acquisition of world-class travel technology companies has been a deliberate strategy of IBS to fulfill its commitment to the aviation industry,” said VK Mathews, Executive Chairman, IBS Group. “AD OPT offers a sophisticated suite of airline crew planning and optimization products, a sizeable customer base and a highly experienced team of professionals. The coming together of IBS and AD OPT is, therefore, extremely relevant for the industry as it enables us to create the most advanced digital platform, delivering a holistic solution for flight operations and crew management. We will continue to pursue our inorganic growth strategy to expand our solutions landscape and deliver outstanding value to our customers.”

IBS used their press release to suggest the development was an integral part of its efforts to become the leading provider of technology to the international airline industry.