Job Quality in Canada is Low

According to CIBC, the quality of Canadian employment is at a 25-year low. What does this exactly mean? For starters, more and more people are working part-time or at temp jobs instead of having full-time employment. As well, more individuals are self-employed and don’t have a secure job. As of now, there are more low-wage jobs than there have ever been in Canada during the past 25 years.

RELATED TOPIC: [TOP 10] Jobs in Canada 2014

What Created the Damage?

During each recession, full-time employment was harmed in such a way that resuscitating it has been nearly impossible—the damage has, in a word, become permanent. The creation of full-time jobs has been slow, with opportunities not present for every single individual that is in need of one.

For example, one woman who participated in the Just-in-Time Jobs event at a Toronto town hall last week admitted to not having been able to secure full-time employment until after she’d worked part-time for a total of 10 years. She doesn’t understand how the Canadian economy is expected to grown if people her age are making such little income.

RELATED TOPIC: Statistics Canada Updates its July Jobs Report after Miscalculation

Further Obstacles

It seems that self-employment work is rising, as there was a 1.6 percent increase from last year’s figure. Though there was some full-time opportunities available this past year, these jobs were often found to be of low quality and low pay. Unfortunately, in the past year, the gap between low and high-paying jobs has gotten bigger, with the amount of low-paying full-time opportunities outranking the number of high-paying jobs.

The quality of temp work, as well as the factors pertaining to certain jobs in the temp field, has also been addressed. The labour market has been credited with some of the blame, for the simple fact that people don’t want to necessarily speak out about their work in fear that they may lose their job.

Let's Connect!