KKR to acquire BMC Software

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
New York-based investment company KKR has announced that it has agreed to buy US technology company BMC Software from a private investor group that includes Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital to enhance its footprint within the IT and technology industry.

BMC helps firms manage and optimise their IT infrastructure, from cloud to mainframe environments. The company serves more than 10,000 enterprises worldwide, including 92% of the firms within the Forbes Global 100.

“In an ever-changing IT environment that is only becoming more complex, companies that help simplify and manage this essential infrastructure for their enterprise customers play an increasingly important role,” said Herald Chen, KKR Member and Head of the firm's Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) industry team, and John Park, KKR Member.

“We are thrilled to partner with the talented BMC team to accelerate growth, building on BMC's deep technology expertise and long-standing customer relationships.”

KKR already has a proven portfolio within the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector, having invested over $26bn in a number of ventures during the course of the past decade, such as with Epicor, Mitchell and Calabrio.

“Our customers can expect the BMC team to remain focused on providing innovative solutions and services with our expanding ecosystem of partners to help them succeed across changing enterprise environments,” said Peter Leav, President and Chief Executive Officer of BMC. “We are excited to embark on our next chapter with KKR as our partner.”

The transaction, of which the financial details are yet to be provided, is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approval.

