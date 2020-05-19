KMG Gold Acquires Toronto Gold Buyers

Ever wondered what you should do with your unwanted gold jewellery? KMG Gold runs a business on that issue alone, offering to purchase superfluous gold, silver and platinum jewellery from Canadians. Boasting that the company pays the highest documented prices to its customers, KMG Gold is a secondary gold and silver refinery.

Making itself a leader in the gold purchasing world, KMG Gold has recently acquired TorontoGoldBuyers.ca. Becoming a wholly owned subsidiary, the purchase of TorontoGoldBuyers.ca is part of KMG Gold’s long term strategy to create a truly national gold buying operation by acquiring similar operations in all major Canadian markets.

KMG has said that this acquisition is providing Toronto residents a unique opportunity of cutting out the middleman. "This is a great opportunity for Toronto consumers to make the most money for their gold", says Michael Gupton, founder and president of KMG Gold.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

KMG claims that it’s a big chance that all gold sold to companies in Toronto will end up at KMG, therefore the company asks, “Why line someone else’s pockets when you can deal directly with the refinery?”

KMG Gold was founded in 2007 and is family owned and operated with a head office in Winnipeg, furnaces in Vancouver and 12 SecureShip™ shipping outlets throughout Canada. Customers can recycle gold, silver platinum, palladium and rhodium with KMG. Additionally, KMG’s plan to acquire businesses aligns with its dedication toward giving customers the highest return and most money for precious metals.