Article
Corporate Finance

Kroger to sell convenience store unit to EG Group

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading US supermarket chain Kroger has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with convenience store retailer EG Group to sell its own convenience store business for $2.15bn.

"As part of our regular review of assets, it has become clear that our strong convenience store business unit will better meet its full potential outside of our business," said Mike Schlotman, Kroger's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

See also:

In line with this, EG Group will establish its North American headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio - the location of Kroger's own headquarters - and continue to operate the stores under Kroger's established brand name.

"One of the most important considerations in our decision-making process was continued operations to ensure minimal disruption to our associates," Schlotman continues. "We are very pleased the EG Group plans to establish their North American headquarters in Cincinnati."

Kroger first announced its intentions to potentially sell the business in October of last year, with a deal now having come to fruition for the $4bn revenue unit.

The transaction is expected to close during Q1 of Kroger's fiscal year.

KrogerMergers & Acquisitionsconvenience storesEG Group
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI