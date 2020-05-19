Article
Corporate Finance
Lean Machine: The Secret to Make Money, Grow Business
By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Tim HortonsTimbitMaple Leafs Vancouver Olympic Games
manufacturing
Peter Rice, Rice Consulting Associates
Rice has more than 43 years of industry experience including 18 years in various management roles and 17 years in consulting/management advisory roles. He is the founder of Rice Consulting Associates and has assisted clients across Canada and the US.
roll up their sleeves
Steve Jackson, Synchronix Inc.
In 1988, Jackson was one of the first independent consultants in the world to be invited to receive “Jonah” training by Dr. Eli Goldratt, author of The Goal and originator of the Theory of Constraints (TOC) technology. Jackson is now one of the most experienced TOC educators and consultants in North America.
money
Letourneau Technologies
Bill Cloke, P. ENG, Certified Management Consultant, Grant Thornton
Cloke is responsible for helping manufacturing and distribution clients improve processes and ensure profitable growth. He has more than 25 years of industry exposure in consulting and line management and holds a B. Sc. from Queen’s University, Kingston and M. Eng. from McMaster University, Hamilton.
leader
manufacturing
Peter Rice, Rice Consulting Associates
Rice has more than 43 years of industry experience including 18 years in various management roles and 17 years in consulting/management advisory roles. He is the founder of Rice Consulting Associates and has assisted clients across Canada and the US.
roll up their sleeves
Steve Jackson, Synchronix Inc.
In 1988, Jackson was one of the first independent consultants in the world to be invited to receive “Jonah” training by Dr. Eli Goldratt, author of The Goal and originator of the Theory of Constraints (TOC) technology. Jackson is now one of the most experienced TOC educators and consultants in North America.
money
Letourneau Technologies
Bill Cloke, P. ENG, Certified Management Consultant, Grant Thornton
Cloke is responsible for helping manufacturing and distribution clients improve processes and ensure profitable growth. He has more than 25 years of industry exposure in consulting and line management and holds a B. Sc. from Queen’s University, Kingston and M. Eng. from McMaster University, Hamilton.
leader