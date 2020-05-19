Article
Corporate Finance

Lean Machine: The Secret to Make Money, Grow Business

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Tim HortonsTimbitMaple Leafs Vancouver Olympic Games

manufacturing

Peter Rice, Rice Consulting Associates
Rice has more than 43 years of industry experience including 18 years in various management roles and 17 years in consulting/management advisory roles. He is the founder of Rice Consulting Associates and has assisted clients across Canada and the US.

roll up their sleeves





Steve Jackson, Synchronix Inc.
In 1988, Jackson was one of the first independent consultants in the world to be invited to receive “Jonah” training by Dr. Eli Goldratt, author of The Goal and originator of the Theory of Constraints (TOC) technology. Jackson is now one of the most experienced TOC educators and consultants in North America.



money

Letourneau Technologies

Bill Cloke, P. ENG, Certified Management Consultant, Grant Thornton
Cloke is responsible for helping manufacturing and distribution clients improve processes and ensure profitable growth. He has more than 25 years of industry exposure in consulting and line management and holds a B. Sc. from Queen’s University, Kingston and M. Eng. from McMaster University, Hamilton.





leader

growthConsultingkaizenlead
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI