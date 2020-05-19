Lean Machine: The Secret to Make Money, Grow Business

Rice has more than 43 years of industry experience including 18 years in various management roles and 17 years in consulting/management advisory roles. He is the founder of Rice Consulting Associates and has assisted clients across Canada and the US.In 1988, Jackson was one of the first independent consultants in the world to be invited to receive “Jonah” training by Dr. Eli Goldratt, author of The Goal and originator of the Theory of Constraints (TOC) technology. Jackson is now one of the most experienced TOC educators and consultants in North America.Cloke is responsible for helping manufacturing and distribution clients improve processes and ensure profitable growth. He has more than 25 years of industry exposure in consulting and line management and holds a B. Sc. from Queen’s University, Kingston and M. Eng. from McMaster University, Hamilton.