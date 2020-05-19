Article
Corporate Finance

Less Optimism in Canadian Business

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

The Bank of Canada released its Business Outlook Survey today with results showing less business confidence. Conducted from August 22nd to September 22nd, the Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey interviews 100 businesses selected to represent Canada’s overall market.

The confidence slip from the Summer survey is attributed to weaker expectations of US growth as well as the recent uncertainty in global business outlook. 

Canadian business activity was actually fairly robust during this period, although businesses have less confidence with future sales with 33 per cent reporting an expectation of sales decline.

Capital investment, in general, is at a balance, with some businesses reporting a plan to invest in new machinery and equipment, while others say they are taking a more cautious approach.  Additionally, employment job opportunity, investment and growth is being viewed on a more positive scale with 52 per cent reporting an intention to increase employment, although figures have declined since earlier surveys.  

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

 

Production capacity and operation pressures for businesses have declined. This is specifically related to Central and Eastern Canada reporting a slowing down of such pressures.  On the other side, the Business Outlook survey reported that 25 per cent of businesses answered they would be restricted when meeting a significant change in demand by current labour shortages in Canadian business.

In pricing and inflation, the survey results point toward good news with most businesses claiming they do not see any foreseeable changes occurring in the next 12 months.  Credit conditions for businesses have also remained mostly unchanged as 65 per cent of businesses surveyed say there has been an overall balance.

 

Bank of Canada Business ConfidenceBank of Canada Business Outlook Surveybusiness outlook
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI