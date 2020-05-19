Article
Corporate Finance

Lowe’s to offer $1000 bonuses to 260,000 employees

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
Home improvement retailer Lowe’s has become the latest company to offer bonuses to its employees following the US government implementing new lower corporate taxes.

The company has committed to paying up to 260,000 of its staff $1,000 bonuses each, with these set to be paid in addition to the store’s current existing store-level bonus program.

“We are investing in our employees who make a difference every day in the communities where we live and work,” said Robert Niblock, Lowe’s Chairman, President and CEO. “Our employees are the foundation of our business, and we are excited to enhance our benefits to better meet their needs and the needs of their families.”

Additionally, the company will look to implement a number of further benefits for both its full and part time employees, including 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and two weeks paid parental leave, and the eligibility to enrol in the company’s health benefits after just 30 days of service.

“Today’s announcement is another example of how we will continue to invest in our employee and customer experience as we continue to evaluate the impact of tax reform.”

The statement follows the company’s recent reveal that it will be looking to recruit over 53,000 seasonal workers across the US in the aim of improving its customer service.

