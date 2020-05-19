Article
Corporate Finance

Lululemon hits share price record high

By baddey dey`
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Trumping Wall Street expectations once again, Lululemon’s shares have risen as much as 14% to a new record high, the Financial Post reported
 
The Canadian athletic apparel retailer recently posted its financial results for the second quarter of 2018, revealing a year-on-year increase of 25% to reach a net revenue of US$723.5mn.
 
According to the Financial Post, Lululemon has outperformed predictions for: “net sales for the past eight quarters; adjusted per-share earnings in six consecutive reporting periods; [and] comparable sales on a constant currency basis in the last five quarters”.
 
Lululemon’s 2020 net sales target is US$4bn, a figure which analysts say is very much achievable.
 
Bloomberg Intelligence commented, “Lululemon’s strength reinforces our view of it as a best-in-class retailer that can exceed expectations through its focus on product innovation and experience”.
 
See More:
 
 
“We are increasingly positive on Lululemon’s growth prospects over the next few years”, Bernstein said. “From a share perspective though, we worry that we may have missed it”.
 
RBC Capital said that Lululemon’s growth shows “top line momentum, expanding margins, scarcity of growth premium, and attractive category fundamentals”.
 
“We see Lulu defining the prototype omni-channel model to which consumer brands should aspire”, Stifel said, compounding the widespread belief that Lululemon is an exceptionally bankable retailer.
stock marketCanadalululemonshares
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI