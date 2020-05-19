Luminex acquires MilliporeSigma's $75mn flow cytometry portfolio

Austin, Texas-based biotechnology company, the Luminex Corporation, announced this week the completion of its acquisition of MilliporeSigma’s flow cytometry portfolio. Luminex has reportedly paid US$75mn for the Massachusetts-based biosciences supplier’s combined stock, assets and inventory purchases related to flow cytometry.

Flow cytometry is a technique by which the chemical and physical traits of cells and particles can be accurately detected. Luminex’s “mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health.”

Homi Shamir, president and CEO of Luminex said "we are pleased to announce the completion of this transaction and excited to welcome the talented MilliporeSigma flow cytometry team to the Luminex family. This acquisition enables us to enhance our existing offering of flow-based detection systems, while simultaneously expanding our direct interactions with researchers conducting cellular analysis."

The portfolio acquired includes Amnis and Guava, market-leading flow cytometry products for cell-based analysis, as well as economical, high-performance systems based on microcapillary technologies.

"The Amnis and Guava products complement our wide range of existing flow-based offerings, further differentiating our portfolio and ensuring we are well-positioned to support customers today and into the future," Shamir said in a press release. "With this acquisition, we now have expanded our installed based to include more than 5,000 flow cytometry systems worldwide”.

Added revenue from Luminex’s acqusition of the portfolio is predicted to raise the corporation’s annual revenue by $40mn to $50mn in the coming year.