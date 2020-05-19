Lyft reaches $15bn valuation

Having completed a latest $600mn funding round led by Fidelity Investments, US ride hailing company Lyft has now reached a valuation of $15.1bn.

The company has continued to perform strongly throughout the first half of 2018, hitting a number of key strategic milestones including the launch of its new passenger app and the signing of an autonomous vehicle agreement with Canadian technology firm Magna.

Further, Lyft stated that it plans to make all of its ride hailing operations carbon neutral.

“As Lyft grows, we will double down on our values, and invest in the vision that cities should be built around people, not cars,” Lyft said.

“We are committed to delivering the best possible experience for all members of the Lyft community, and we appreciate our drivers, passengers, and team members who help make this continued progress possible.”

The news comes just six months after the company held a $1.5bn funding round, with the firm most recently having been valued at $11.7bn prior to the latest investments.