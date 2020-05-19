Article
Corporate Finance

Macro and Spiecapag secure $677mn contract to construct part of a 670km pipeline

By Tom Wadlow
May 19, 2020
Macro Enterprises and Spiecapag Canada, a subsidiary of construction giant Vinci, have been awarded a new contract to construct some of the 670km gas pipeline in British Columbia.

With the contract valued at $677mn, the joint venture will be expected to build approximately a 166km stretch of a 48-inch pipeline that will run from Dawson Creek in the north to processing facility in Kitmat, currently run by LNG Canada.

LNG Canada is an organisation comprised of five global energy companies – Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, KOGAS and Mitsubishi Corporation.

Once processed, the gas will be traded with Asian markets as the region seeks to reduce its dependency on coal, particularly with a greater uptake of alternative LNG fuels.

“We are thrilled to be working with our joint venture partner, Spiecapag, on this very technically challenging pipeline project,” said Frank Miles, President and CEO of Macro.

“The economic benefits of this project will serve to provide numerous subcontracting opportunities for local and indigenous businesses, direct employment for over 900 personnel, and growth to the economy with development of new markets for Canadian gas. As a British Columbian based company, we are proud to be part of this ambitious project.”

The Macro Spiecapag joint venture is split 40/60, with the latter assuming the larger share of the partnership.

