Major fintech Brex opens first international office in Vancouver

Leading fintech giant, Brex, has opened its first international office in Canada. Business Chief takes a closer look at the business credit card provider.

Brex’s new office will mark the beginning of the brand’s global expansion. The new office, located in Vancouver, will house 40 employees. The strategic move will open the company to a wealth of new talent that can further drive the company's expansion.

“The phenomenal growth of Vancouver’s technology industry and its embrace of skilled immigrants are inextricably linked,” said Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and co-CEO of Brex. “Brex’s growth and the global diversity of its workforce share a similar connection. We’re thrilled to announce our new office in a location that is so rich in global talent.”

Brex is designed to assist with inventory, shipping and advertising costs. Users are allowed to have the first 60 days credit-free, allowing for free cash flow that can give startups the freedom to build.

What is Brex?

[image: Pedro Franceschi and Henrique Dubugras]

Brex was founded in 2017 by Pedro Franceschi and Henrique Dubugras who both moved to Silicon Valley in order to create the service for entrepreneurs. In 2018, Brex launched its first corporate card for startups, following a $57mn round of funding and soon introduced its rewards program, as well as announcing partnership with TravelBank that would allow Brex's users to book travel directly through its platform. In 2019, the fintech launched a corporate card for e-commerce companies, as well as announcing a number of new partnerships including one with Clear Channel, which enables it to offer discounted advertising.

[images: Brex]

