Article
Corporate Finance

Maple Leaf Foods Profit Falls

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Maple Leaf Foods Inc, the Canadian food processor, released disappointing first quarter results today, showing a tumble both from 2011’s first quarter earnings as well as analyst expectations.

Its first quarter adjusted earnings per share hit 11 cents, a drop from the company’s earnings last year of 18 cents and the Bloomberg analysts’ prediction of 16.8 cents.

Maple Leaf’s net earnings also took a tumble, falling to $800,000 compared with $10.5 million last year as the company’s adjusted operated earnings dropped 20% to $40.5 million.

The company named an abrupt decline in bakery product sales as well as rising food production and materials costs for both its bakery and meat products categories. Maple Leaf’s brands include Dempster's bread and Schneider's meats as well as a company bakery called Canada Bread Co Ltd.

Read Related Stories from the Business Review Canada network!

Canada’s 2012 Economic Outlook

Green Business Operations Growing Among Canadian Organisations

Canadian Auto Manufacturing Breakdown

April’s issue of Business Review Canada

According to CEO Michael McCain, slow bakery sales are an industry-wide problem that the company is well aware of and taking aggressive steps to remedy. Also during the year, Maple Leaf Foods closed down two Toronto-area bakeries in a consolidation effort to cut costs in the midst of rising wheat and raw meat prices.

The news overall isn’t that bad, as Maple Leaf’s first-quarter sales rose a marginal 1% to $1,160.8 million compared with $1,147.9 million last year due to higher prices. Sales in Meat Products, Protein and Agrifood Foods groups were strong this quarter while the bakery sales decreased.

 “While the bakery business had a slow start, we expect to reach our EBITDA margin target run rate later this year,” McCain said in a statement.

Business Review CanadaMaple Leaf FoodsAgrifood Foods groupBloomberg
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI