McDonald's Canada produces pioneering business training program

McDonald’s employees in Ontario can now receive credits towards a college diploma – a first for the province. McDonalds Restaurants of Canada and Colleges Ontario have signed an agreement, creating a province-wide partnership with McDonald’s to establish a prior- learning recognition system.

After completing specific McDonald’s training, employees will be eligible for the equivalent of a first-year credit for a business/business administration program. Courses can be completed at one of 24 public colleges in Ontario.

“This is a win-win program for everyone,” said Mary O’Farrell-Bowers, Canadore College’s Vice-President of Academic. “Today’s students work very hard on multiple fronts, from getting good grades to concurrently working to afford a postsecondary education. For learners who have worked at one of our five regional McDonald’s restaurants, Canadore is pleased to now be able to recognize their training, commitment, dedication and experience towards a formal provincial credential.”

The agreement may produce major cost-savings for eligible employees by decreasing the number of courses and time required to earn a diploma. Savings could reach $4,500.



SOURCE: [CBC News]